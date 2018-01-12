Squire Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR) – The Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants, to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.15 per share, exercisable for a term of two years from the date of grant.

For further information contact:

Kevin R. Hanson, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (604) 929-0900

