Squire Mining Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squire Mining Ltd. (the “Company” or “Squire Mining”) (CSE:SQR) announces that it has now closed the non-brokered private placement announced on July 26, 2017. A total of 6,366,666 units have been sold at a price of $0.06 per unit, to raise an aggregate of $382,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.08 for a period of two years from the date of issuance (the “Units”). The finder’s fee consists of the issuance of 402,500 units.

