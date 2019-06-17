Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Squire Releases First Month Financial Results Since Acquiring First Phase of CoinGeek Cloud Computing Operations Squire Releases First Month Financial Results Since Acquiring First Phase of CoinGeek Cloud Computing Operations CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFNFA launches call for Indigenous artist submissions for national rebrandFNFA launches call for Indigenous artist submissions for national rebrandClaren to Acquire Remaining 60% Interest in the Bobocu Gas Field