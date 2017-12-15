Squire Updates Status of Private Placement and Exercise of Share Purchase Option

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squire Mining Ltd. (“Squire” or the “Company”) (CSE:SQR) announces it has received subscriptions for a total of 10,133,333 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $608,000 pursuant to its non-brokered private placement announced on November 20, 2017 (the “Financing”). Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant to purchase an additional share at a price of $0.08 for a period of two years. The net proceeds of the Financing will be used to, among other things, fund the Phase 1 work program on the Company’s Star property in central British Columbia and the purchase price for a 18% minority interest in a telecommunications technology license for the mining resource industry as announced on December 6, 2017, fill key executive roles, investigate new business opportunities and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Company has agreed to pay a finder’s fee consisting of 560,000 Units to an arm’s length third party in connection with the Financing.

Closing of the Financing is scheduled to occur following the close of market today and all securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day.

Further to the Company’s news release dated July 26, 2017, the Company announces that assignees of Ore Capital Partners Ltd. have exercised the option (the “Purchase Option”) to acquire a total of 11,000,000 common shares of the Company from certain directors and insiders of the Company for an aggregate purchase price of $210,000. Closing of the Purchase Option is expected to take place early next week.

For further information contact: Kevin R. Hanson, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (604) 929-0900

