SRG’s Drill Results Returned Numerous Drill Intersects Above 10% Cg, Including 4.5 Meters at 36.97% Cg

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – July 19, 2017) - SRG GRAPHITE INC. (TSX VENTURE:SRG) (“SRG” or the “Company”) today announced drilling results, which continue to expand the potential of the Company’s Lola Graphite project in Eastern Guinea, West Africa. Assay results from 27 boreholes continue to confirm the high-grade potential of the Lola Graphite deposit with ten intercepts grading above 10% graphitic carbon (“Cg”). Composite results are shown in Table 1.

Highlights:

Surface weathered profile thicknesses are 32% thicker than the initially estimated 20 meters

Borehole LL45-011373 returned 31 meters grading 5.76% Cg, including 14.67 meters at 9.80% Cg

Borehole LL44-768470 returned 13 meters grading 14.22% Cg, including 4.50 meters at 36.97% Cg

Borehole LL45-011592 returned 19 meters grading 7.2% Cg, including 7.00 meters at 14.80% Cg

The current drilling program aims at producing the first mineral estimates for the property’s surface weathered profile, which will be included in a preliminary economic assessment scheduled for Q4 2017. The weathered profile is approximately 32% thicker than the Company’s initial estimate of 20 meters, with several holes demonstrating thicknesses of up to 50 meters. The drilling program will cover approximately 16% of the total surface area of deposit as defined by geological mapping, a geophysical Max-Min survey and previous drilling and pitting.

“Drill results continue to reaffirm our belief in the quality of this remarkable graphite asset,” stated Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and Chief Executive Officer, SRG.

Table 1: Composite Results

The following table presents a summary of the 27 drill hole results. Mineralized intervals were defined using 1.0% Cg cut-off grades (“cog”).

HOLE-ID FROM

(m) LENGTH

(m) CG

(%) LL44-768470 23.00 13.00 14.22 Including1 4.50 36.97 LL45-028438 0.00 26.50 5.09 Including1 10.50 8.00 Including2 3.00 10.90 LL45-052446 0.00 34.50 3.16 Including1 4.50 10.70 Including2 1.50 17.10 LL45-070451 0.00 39.00 3.34 Including1 9.00 6.20 LL45-011373 3.00 31.00 5.76 Including1 14.67 9.80 Including2 5.00 16.32 LL45-094198 0.00 33.00 4.30 Including1 9.50 9.00 Including2 3.50 12.41 LL45-112206 0.00 34.50 5.36 Including1 21.75 7.60 Including2 1.00 10.90 Including2 1.00 18.50 LL45-131212 0.00 22.70 4.56 Including1 9.00 6.60 LL45-148219 0.00 15.00 5.33 Including1 9.00 7.50 Including2 1.50 11.40 Including2 1.50 11.20 LL44-782476 3.00 18.00 2.17 Including1 1.35 10.50 LL45-033503 0.00 23.60 2.65 LL45-075510 0.00 24.50 5.38 Including1 6.50 12.09 LL45-004489 9.00 17.50 4.88 LL45-002536 7.50 24.00 6.82 LL45-174598 1.50 19.50 4.34 LL45-181651 1.50 16.60 5.09 LL45-162645 16.50 13.00 6.25 LL45-105625 12.00 7.50 4.68 LL45-067612 15.00 13.90 4.91 LL45-011592 3.00 19.00 7.02 Including1 7.00 14.46 LL45-030598 3.00 27.00 2.53 LL45-170756 0.00 14.50 5.66 LL47-796005 0.00 27.00 3.65 LL48-015012 0.00 24.30 7.27 LL48-033019 0.00 23.00 3.76 Including1 9.00 4.74 Including1 2.50 7.64 LL48-052026 4.00 20.00 4.97 LL48-071033 0.00 16.50 3.41

1 3% Cg cog. 2 10% Cg cog.

The Lola Graphite Project is 100% owned by Sama Resources Guinea SARL, a fully owned subsidiary of the Company. The Graphite Project is located near the town of Lola in eastern Guinea and within 50 km from the border with Côte d’Ivoire.

Core logging and sampling was performed at SRG’s facility in the Lola village. Sample preparations were performed at Veritas Laboratory in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Sample pulps were delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd., Ancaster, Ontario, Canada. The samples were treated through a multistage furnace process to remove organic carbon and carbonate carbon. The remaining graphitic carbon was measured as carbon dioxide in the infrared (“IR“) cell as gases flow through the cell. Carbon dioxide absorbs IR energy at a precise wavelength within the IR spectrum. All analysis were performed using Eltra instruments.

About SRG Graphite Inc. (SRG)

SRG is a Canadian-based company focused on developing the Lola Graphite deposit, located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. SRG is committed to operate in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

