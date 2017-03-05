St. Paul Bail Bonds Pros at Bail Bonds Doctor Have Launched Their New Website to Serve St. Paul and All of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN–(Marketwired – March 04, 2017) – St. Paul bail bonds agents at Bail Bonds Doctor have launched their new website. They have been helping people who need to get out of jail fast in St. Paul, Minneapolis and all of Minnesota for many years. “Most people have a mobile device like an iPhone or tablet to select a bail bondsman in St. Paul, I thought it would be a great idea to launch a brand new website that is customized to deliver the best user experience on mobile devices and it includes a link our super useful App,” says Aaron Schwinn of Bail Bonds Doctor.

St. Paul bail bonds pros at Bail Bonds Doctor want to deliver the most convenient option for their customers. People hiring a St. Paul bail bonds company will find the new Bail Bonds Doctor website easy to use because it has been customized for smartphones, tablets, iPads, Kindles and other mobile devices, according to Aaron Schwinn. “We have made sure that our new, state of the art website functions well, no matter what type of device a person is using. Our customers can get the best help available when they are looking for a bail bondsman in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Shakopee, and Anoka or anywhere in Minnesota. We understand that arrests are unexpected and that people are dealing with an emotionally trying situation when they are trying to get a loved one released from custody while dealing with a confusing criminal justice system.”

Bail Bonds Doctor in St. Paul, MN has several office throughout Minnesota and they guarantee that the, “Doctor is in,” 24-7 when it comes to helping their customers. “We provide bail bonds easily and our highly trained Minnesota bondsmen thoroughly explain the bail process to help people understand the process so they can know exactly what to expect,” says Aaron Schwinn. The St. Paul and Minnesota bail bonds pros at The Doctor also offer people options when it comes to payment arrangements. “We work with all types of people on the payments because we are sympathetic to their situation. Nobody expects to be dealing with getting somebody out of jail and we really care about getting them out fast.”

St. Paul bail bonds experts at Bail Bonds Doctor pride themselves on having more resources than other Minnesota bail bonds companies. “We have many licensed bail agents in St. Paul County, we can cover a lot more ground and secure the release of more people in custody than smaller companies because we have agents all over Minnesota,” says Aaron. “Other companies can only bail out 1 or 2 people at a time because they don’t have enough bail agents to get to more people out than that.” As an experienced Minneapolis bail Company, The Doctor also works with a national network of bail companies and they can arrange release from any jail in the United States 24 hours a day.

For more information about the St. Paul, Shakopee, Anoka and Minneapolis bail bonds professionals at Bail Bonds Doctor, please visit their new website. To bail somebody out of jail please call Bail Bonds Doctor now at (651) 222-2020. People who need to hire a bail bonds company in Minnesota are also encouraged to watch their YouTube videos and read their press releases. Call (651) 222-2020 now to get fast jail release from an experienced bail bondsman in St. Paul, MN.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gf-jQn5aMGk

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqIzVsciq-8