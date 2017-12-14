Stamper Oil and Gas Engages Chapman Petroleum Engineering on Preparation of a Technical Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stamper Oil and Gas Corp. (TSX-V:STMP) (FSE:TMP2) (OTCQB:STMGF) (“Stamper” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that Stamper has engaged Chapman Petroleum Engineering Ltd. (“Chapman”) to prepare a technical report in accordance with the National Instrument 51-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101″) standards and protocols which will be provided to the Company as part of the contract conditions to the pending transaction in Sudan.

Chapman will use the previous data and work completed by previous operators including data collected from a 6,700 km of 2D seismic and 432 sq. km of 3D seismic. The project area for exploration and production comprises 26,000 sq. km where the previous operator successfully drilled 3 discovery wells and 7 development wells.

Stamper Oil and Gas Chairman Lutfur Khan commented, “Stamper is pleased to commence this initial stage of the NI 51-101 technical report. As we begin to plan a work program we will look forward to updating the NI 51-101 technical report to reflect the progress of future exploration.”

The Company believes that this basin is going to be a prolific oil producer in the near term. The Company will continue to pursue additional projects with similar potential.

About Chapman Petroleum Engineering

Chapman Petroleum Engineering Ltd. founded in 1985, is a Canadian consulting firm providing comprehensive petroleum engineering, geological and geophysical and management services covering the full spectrum of the oil & gas industry, domestically and internationally. Chapman services include reserve and economic evaluations and resource assessments, acquisition analyses, specialized technical studies, property exploitation and resource management, and representation for regulatory and legal purposes.

The key professionals at Chapman each have from 25 to 45 years of broadly diversified experience in the oil & gas industry, domestically and internationally. Chapman are Qualified Reserve Evaluators and Auditors under Canadian Securities Regulation Nl 51-101.

About Stamper Oil and Gas

Stamper Oil and Gas Corp. (TSX.V:STMP) is an independent international oil and gas company, engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional oil and natural gas properties. The Company plans to identify and build out a portfolio of high-impact oil and gas prospects, with a focus on Latin America. Stamper is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value by evaluating and developing future prospects into commercially viable assets.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Qamar M. Malik, MSc., Ph.D., Petroleum Engineering, who is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined under National Instrument 51-101 (“NI 51-101″) and Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation (“COGE”) Handbook.

