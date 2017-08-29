Standard Lithium Establishes Scientific Advisory Council to Direct Process Testing Work on U.S. Lithium Brine Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SLL) (FRA:S5L) (OTCQX:STLHF) is pleased to announce that the Company has established a Scientific Advisory Council of leading lithium extraction scientists and process engineers. The SAC will oversee and direct lithium extraction process testing work that is commencing at several dedicated testing facilities across North America (further details on the testing work will be announced in forthcoming news releases). The advisory council is comprised of the following key individuals:

Dr Ron Molnar is a solvent-extraction and ion-exchange specialist with over 35 years’ experience in hydrometallurgical bench and pilot plant testing. Dr. Molnar has built and operated more than 60 pilot plant circuits extracting a wide range of metallic elements, and has also designed and built over 20 custom solvent extraction pilot plant circuits for use in specific projects and general testing. Dr. Molnar is a life-member and fellow of Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), and has authored and co-authored many publications and oral presentations, Dr. Molnar founded MetNetH2O Inc., an independent consultancy based in Ontario, specializing in solvent extraction and ion exchange process testing and development. Dr. Molnar will play a key role in Standard Lithium’s Scientific Advisory Council, including direction of all phases of lithium process testing work, and will act as Standard’s Qualified Person (QP) when reporting technical process testing work and results. Dr. Mike Dry is a chemical engineer/hydrometallurgist with 40 years’ experience in mining and mineral processing industries, including tenures at SGS and Mintek, a leading global provider of mineral processing and metallurgical engineering products and services. Dr. Dry is a specialist in mass and energy balance modeling, which has been fundamental in developing scalable process flowsheets for lithium brine projects in recent years. Dr. Dry also brings considerable technical experience and knowledge with regards to developing process optimization and development of CAPEX and OPEX estimates for lithium brine projects. Mr. Larry Lien is the Principal at Membrane Development Specialists LLC and has over 30 years’ experience in the application of membrane technology to selectively remove target metals including lithium, from brine resources. Larry has successfully built pilot and commercial scale membrane plants for mining companies around the world. Dr. Jason Hein, at the University of British Columbia, is a recognised expert in the interface between reaction optimisation and engineering design, to allow for commercial chemical manufacturing. Dr. Hein has developed new robotic tools to visualise and control reactions as they happen in real time and is focused on optimising selective crystallisation processes that extract high-purity lithium salts from raw-brine mixtures. Jason works in partnership with Dr. Pierre Kennepohl, a Stanford-educated physical inorganic chemist, with 20 years’ experience in the analysis and quantification of chemical species in complex mixtures such as brines. Dr. Kennepohl provides specific expertise in the characterisation of battery-grade lithium products.

“Standard Lithium has a very clear focus that when we are looking at how we apply production technologies towards a project, we are careful not to let ‘black-box’ technology options drive the process engineering efforts. Every lithium resource has not only a unique chemistry, but also a unique set of project logistical constraints such as access to/cost of energy, access to/cost of reagents, permitting etc. Under the direction of Standard’s President and COO, Dr. Andy Robinson, I believe we have the ideal team with a blend of experience, knowledge, technical agility and pragmatic problem-solving abilities, to develop optimal process solutions for Standard Lithium’s world-class assets,” commented Robert Mintak, CEO of Standard Lithium.

About Standard Lithium

Standard’s value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale domestic brine resources, led by an innovation & results oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills. The Company is currently focused on the immediate exploration and development of its 16,000+ acre Bristol Lake, Brine Project located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California; the location has significant infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity and water sources, and is already permitted for extensive brine extraction and processing activities. The Company is also commencing resource evaluation on its 33,000 acres of brine leases located in the Smackover Formation.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture under the trading symbol “SLL”; quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol “STLHF”; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “S5L”. Please visit the Company’s website at www.standardlithium.com

