Stantec Tower Officially Reaches Momentous Heights as the Tallest Tower Outside of Toronto

Official topping-off marks monumental milestone for 69-storey high-rise

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ICE District Properties Joint Venture is pleased to announce one of its most monumental milestones to date as it officially topped-off Stantec Tower today, just over two years since its official ground breaking.

Today’s event gives the 69-storey (66 usable) Stantec Tower the official title of the tallest tower outside of Toronto as the much-anticipated high-rise now stands at 251 metres tall.

The commercial level of Stantec Tower was topped off one year ago and will house 29 floors of commercial workspace for Stantec, Dentons Canada LLP, DLA Piper, PwC Canada, and more. Stantec has completed consolidating 1,500 of its Edmonton-based employees into its new global headquarters, floors 3-20, in Stantec Tower. Stantec Tower’s fourth-floor balcony, overlooking the future ICE District Plaza, will be open to the public during various times of the year.

Stantec Tower will also offer 483 premium condominium suites as well as 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor premium amenity space. Expected to be completed in fall 2019, SKY Residences at ICE District offers 14 unique floor plans, investment opportunities, and unsurpassed condo views from the tallest points in the City. SKY Residences at ICE District is now open to the public for viewing at the ICE District Presentation Centre.

“Since inception, ICE District has been a vision that will put Edmonton on the world stage, and today’s topping off is symbolic of our city continuing to push the boundaries of progress,” said Glen Scott, president of Katz Group Real Estate. “To not only be the tallest tower outside of Toronto, but to also be a structure that emanates such grandeur and prestige, gives our city a source of pride, and puts us on the map in the architectural world.”

Stantec provided full architecture and engineering services for Stantec Tower, which is targeting LEED® Gold certification (exterior) and LEED® Silver certification (interior), and FitWel certification.

“Today’s milestone is nothing short of extraordinary for our team as the extensive work and meticulous planning that has gone into Stantec Tower has officially come to fruition,” said Gord Johnston, president and CEO, Stantec. “For our employees who worked on this project, as well as for our teams working in the tallest tower outside of Toronto, our iconic head office represents the energy and creativity of our Company. We are so proud to be part of what is truly the transformation of the City of Edmonton.”

