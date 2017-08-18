STAR-A.D.S. ® SSU-G3 System Authorized for Commercial Operations

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE:SNA.CN) (“Star” or the “Company”), is pleased to confirm it has now obtained the final Supplementary Type Certificate (“STC”) authorization required to operate its recently released STAR-A.D.S. ® 3rd Generation system on-board an Airbus A310. The granting of the STC by Transport Canada was received after demonstration of key functionalities which include streaming of real-time aircraft data through Iridium SATCOM transmission.

With this final certification, the STAR-A.D.S. ® SSU-G3, having passed aircraft installation and non-interference tests, will soon enter into commercial operation with its first wide-body operator in the Middle-East. (See Press Releases May 3, 2016 and April 19, 2017).

The STAR-A.D.S. ® system incorporates GSM hardware for end of flight data transmission and offers the ability to manually extract aircraft data as well. The system can be remotely accessed via GSM in any parts of the world for any maintenance, upload or download of data as required by the customer. Another component of the system is to offer tracking of the aircraft at customer defined intervals which can be viewed on a secure web-based application. Upon completion of a flight, the system generates end-of-flight reports which is used by the customer to support flight, finance and engineering operations.

Mr. Viraf S. Kapadia, CEO of Star said:

“With this final ‘green light’ we can start operating the SSU-G3 on commercial flights, bringing quick savings to the operators as well as compliance with the newest tracking and positioning recommendations.”

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star’s MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

