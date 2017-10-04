STAR-A.D.S. ® SSU-G3 System Enters Commercial Operations on Airbus A310

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE:SNA.CN) (“Star” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has now entered into successful commercial operation with its first wide-body operator in the Middle-East, having received the final Supplementary Type Certificate (“STC”) for the operation of the STAR-A.D.S. ® SSU-G3 on an Airbus A310, (see Press Releases May 3, 2016 and April 19, 2017).

The STAR-A.D.S. ® system offers many unique and essential services to its operator; proactively monitoring the state of the aircraft via proven SATCOM transmission during the flight, tracking of aircraft at frequent intervals, and the transmission of raw aircraft data via GSM for flight operations efficiency. The captured and transmitted aircraft information is readily available on a secure web-based application, accessible anywhere in the world 24/7 to the operator of the aircraft.

The STAR-A.D.S. ® system is designed for routine over-the-air updates (“OTA”) via GSM integration and will be used to address the operators’ ever-changing needs through its web based interactive dashboard. With this capability, the system can receive software updates to capture and transmit more aircraft information, providing airline personnel with operational over-view support by delivering key and critical aircraft performance and diagnostics data in real time as the operator requires.

Aman Siddiqui – VP Engineering – Tracking and Monitoring Systems, said:

“After a lot of hard work, our team is thrilled with the results of the data received during EMI testing, data that has been validated by third parties. This is a unique and one of a kind product which has the full capability of fulfilling commercial and safety requirements in the industry, by supplying real time data for FD (flight data), FOQA (Flight Operations Quality Assurance), MOQA (Maintenance Operations Quality Assurance) and ECM (Engine Condition Monitoring) analysis.”

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star’s MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

