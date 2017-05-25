Star Extends Term and Reprices Certain Warrants

TORONTO, May 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE:SNA.CN) (OTCBB:SNAVF) (“Star” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has extended the term of, and repriced 8,070,000 common share purchase warrants ( the “Warrants”) issued pursuant to a private placement announced April 30, 2015. The Warrants, originally due to expire June 11, 2017 carried an exercise price of $0.12.

Each Warrant will now entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of Star at an exercise price of $0.09. The new expiry date of the Warrants will be September 11, 2017.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star’s MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

