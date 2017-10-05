Star Navigation Announces Extension of Share Lock-up Agreement

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (“Star” or the “Company”), announces that certain major shareholders have extended the formal strategic Voluntary Lock-Up Agreement ( see Press Release June 8, 2017) in respect of approximately 25 % (110 million) of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, effective immediately.

The Voluntary Lock-Up Agreement stipulates that these shareholders shall not offer to sell, transfer, assign, pledge or hypothecate these common shares or any beneficial interest in them, or enter into any transaction to such effect, directly or indirectly, on or before December 31, 2017.

Star’s CEO, Viraf Kapadia, said,

“These major shareholders of the Company have again confirmed their long-term belief in Star’s management, its vision and and its ability to increase shareholder value.”

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star’s MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expected” and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause Star’s actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

