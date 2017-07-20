Star Navigation Announces First Purchase Order for STAR V-trk™

TORONTO, July 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE:SNA.CN) (OTCBB:SNAVF) (“Star” or the “Company”), is pleased to confirm the first order for Star V-trk™ units, Star’s newest tracking and monitoring equipment for airborne applications.

The Star V-trk™ is the latest part of Star’s patented family of systems, able to track and monitor aircraft, in real-time, worldwide.

The Star V-trk™ is the smallest piece of equipment in Star’s portfolio, able to perform tracking and positioning through satcom, as well as provide on-board data collection, processing and downloading.

It is ideally suited for small aircraft and helicopters, but is also intended for applications to land vehicles.

Tianjin Zhonglian Tiantong Space Technology Co. Ltd., (“ZLT”), Star’s distributor in China for Star V-trk™, will deploy these first two units before the end of October, 2017. ZLT will also use Star ground segment technology for tracking and data display.

Mr. Viraf S. Kapadia, CEO of Star said:

“We are excited by this first concrete step in our approach to the Chinese market, and are very encouraged by the excellent and quick response by our distributor. We are looking forward to being able to demonstrate the features and benefits of the Star V-trk™ in a live environment.

We are also planning further applications and variations of the Star V-trk™ product to address specific needs identified by our research. We anticipate a long and mutually beneficial relationship with ZLT in China.”

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star’s MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

About ZLT:

Tianjin Zhonglian Tiantong Space Technology Co. Ltd., (« ZLT ») was founded in China in 2008, and is engaged in research, development, production and sales of satellite navigation products, inertial navigation systems, fiber-optic gyroscopes and simulation systems. It offers comprehensive coverage of the inertial navigation, satellite navigation, and integrated navigation sectors for the commercial and military aerospace and land market s. It has both R & D and production capacity in its 180,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility.

In addition, ZLT works closely with China’s biggest aerospace university (BUAA– Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics) to develop new technology for aircraft navigation and CNS/ATM.

