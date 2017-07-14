Star Navigation Announces Full Certification of SSU-G3

TORONTO, July 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE:SNA.CN) (OTCBB:SNAVF) (“Star” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the latest version of its server, the Star Server Unit-G3 (SSU-G3) has received full certification and is ready to enter service.

The SSU G3 features, amongst other things, an additional GSM transmission capability for its reporting and raw data transmission functions. It is now fully compatible with the latest avionics standards and is available for on-board implementation across all currently flying aircraft and helicopter fleets worldwide. In addition, the SSU-G3 has enhanced capabilities of manual USB extraction.

The latest generation SSU-G3 has successfully passed all Environmental Tests for hardware as well as software for avionics equipment. Electromagnetic interference (EMC/EMI), environmental and flammability testing were successfully completed for the DO 160G certification. DO 178B Level E was also successfully attained for software certification.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star’s MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expected” and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause Star’s actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

