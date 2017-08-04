Star Navigation Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE:SNA.CN) (OTCBB:SNAVF) (“Star” or the “Company”) announced today that it has agreed to settle outstanding indebtedness of $2,186,689 (the “Debt”) through the issuance of 27,333,615 common shares of the Corporation, at a deemed price of $0.08 per common share (the “Debt Settlement”). The deemed price was protected by a price reservation granted by the Canadian Securities Exchange July 13, 2017.

The common shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a four month hold period from date of issue.

This transaction reduces the Company’s current liabilities and significantly improves its working capital ratio.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star’s MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

