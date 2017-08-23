Star Navigation Applies to OTCQB

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE:SNA.CN) (“Star” or the “Company”), announces that it is applying to OTC Markets Group to trade the Company’s common shares on the OTCQB in the U.S. At the same time, the Company is in the process of applying for eligibility for its common shares with The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.

Viraf S. Kapadia, CEO of Star stated: “The listing of our shares on the OTCQB will introduce our Company to a larger market and will provide shareholders with additional liquidity and increased trading capacity. We look forward to advising our shareholders as soon as the application process is complete.”

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 US and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. OTC Link ATS is operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star’s MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expected” and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause Star’s actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

