Star Navigation Systems Announces New Sales Agency

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE:SNA.CN) (“Star” or the “Company”), announces that it has entered into a new sales partnership with Big Data Avionics Corp (“BDA”), which will hold “non-exclusive” international sales rights to the sales of Star’s STAR-A.D.S.® System. The agreement has an initial term of one year, with two further five year renewals possible if performance benchmarks are attained.

Big Data Avionics Corp is powered by 35 years of seasoned marketing and sales experience in the technology sales field.

Sales access to all of Star’s products (Star-ISMS ®, Star-M.M.I.™, V-trk ™ and MEDEVAC ) will be part of future discussions.

Prabhjeet Singh, CEO of BDA said:

“We are extremely proud that Star Navigation has put their trust upon BDA Corp for the sales of their amazing products. We would like to establish a fruitful relationship with Star and develop an increased trust between buyers and Star’s products. We are excited for this endeavour to begin and connect with our contacts in the aviation, and shipping industries while bringing success to BDA as well as Star.”

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star’s MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

