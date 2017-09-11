Star Navigation Systems Announces Order for STAR-A.D.S.® SYSTEMS

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE:SNA.CN) (“Star” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Big Data Avionics Corp (“BDA”) has placed an order for 10 Star-Airborne Data Service (“STAR-A.D.S. ®“) systems. This is the 2nd STAR-A.D.S. ® System order for Star and will be the largest ever so far.

BDA, a Sales Agency of Star, has put down an initial non-refundable deposit of USD $50,000.00 for this order, with the remaining balance due upon delivery of each of the units. Delivery is anticipated in approximately 3 months’ time. The STAR-A.D.S. ® System and associated services will be for the North American market, which was BDA”s immediate target segment. The order, at list price, is valued at USD $600,000, not including annual airtime and services costs.

Star is advised that BDA is currently in discussions with several airlines who are aware of the immediate benefits of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System and who had previously shown interest in the features of this real-time tracking and monitoring system.

Prabhjeet Singh, CEO of BDA said:

“This is simply the start of our sales efforts. We want to accelerate the introduction of this technology globally to all aviation markets. STAR-A.D.S. ® enhances safety and peace of mind for operators, crew and passengers, as well as offering benefits in terms of maintenance and operations for all aircraft, which translates into rapid return on Investment.”

Jean Louis Larmor, COO of Star said:

“These are exciting times for Star. We appreciate Big Data Avionics pro-active approach and look forward to further business with them.

We are just starting to field the latest generation of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System, the SSU-G 3, and are benefitting from feedback from our Mid-Eastern VVIP customer. We are glad to see that interest in our solution now accelerating.”

The STAR-A.D.S. ® System is a comprehensive end-to-end real time aircraft monitoring service, which provides aircraft operational performance data with pro-active analysis and diagnostics via a secure web based dashboard. (Read More Here: http://www.star-navigation.com/service/StarADS).

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star’s MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expected” and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause Star’s actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Please visit www.star-navigation.com or

Jean-Louis Larmor, (416) 252-2889 Ext. 221

Jean-louis.larmor@star-navigation.com

Gold Feather Marketing Group

Attn.: Anahadjeet Garewal (647) 409-3434

info@goldfeathermarketing.com