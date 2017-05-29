Star Navigation Updates R&D

TORONTO, May 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE:SNA.CN) (OTCBB:SNAVF) (“Star” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide a further update on its STAR- A.D.S. ® research and development activities.

Star Navigation is proud to announce its participation with the Consortium for Aerospace Research and Innovation in Canada (CARIC – http://caric.aero), in a collaborative research project dealing with high-altitude environmental studies, including the effects on aircraft platforms and crews. Star Navigation’s expertise, related to the on-board STAR- A.D.S. ® System, is key to this projects’ success.

This project, funded by CARIC, and including several other industrial partners, universities and subject-matter experts, will take place over 2017 and 2018. Its results will connect with and feed other downstream European and Canadian studies.

Star Navigation is delighted to have been selected, and will provide a STAR- A.D.S. ® System and support during the program, demonstrating the versatility of the its on-board system, which will be connected to avionics equipment and specific stand-alone sensors and instruments.

About CARIC

The Consortium for Aerospace Research and Innovation in Canada (CARIC) is a non-profit organization that was created in 2014 with the federal government’s financial support. CARIC’s Mission is to generate and foster dialogue and collaboration between players in the aerospace industry; and to provide financial support to launch Industry led R&D projects in partnership with these players, providing concierge services to maximize funding leverage for industry. CARIC extends to Aerospace, Defence and Space sectors.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star’s MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

