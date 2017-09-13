Star2Star Communications Named To Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide

SARASOTA, FL–(Marketwired – September 13, 2017) – Star2Star Communications, provider of the World’s Most Complete Cloud Communications Solution with options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, announced today that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the “September 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide” based upon its ability to execute and its completeness of vision. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Star2Star has been recognized by Gartner.

Each year, Gartner evaluates players in the UCaaS space. In this year’s report, fifteen companies were placed on the Magic Quadrant. We believe our recognition is due to the fact that Star2Star’s Full Spectrum Communications solution is considered a well-suited vendor for retail, restaurants, professional services, and public sector companies.

“We could not be more excited about this incredible accomplishment and the future of the company,” said Norman Worthington, CEO at Star2Star. “No one else in the industry offers a complete Full Spectrum Solution that tailors to businesses of all sizes, and we continue to develop exciting products that will further our partners and customers’ growth,” he continued.

To download a copy of the report, visit this page.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management.

Star2Star’s award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star’s Hybrid architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider Star2Star’s Hosted solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider.