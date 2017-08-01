Star2Star’s Award-Winning Partner Program Recognized Again By CRN

SARASOTA, FL–(Marketwired – August 01, 2017) – Star2Star Communications, the World’s Most Complete Cloud Communications Solution with options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the company in its 2017 Network Connectivity Partner Program Guide. This year marks the company’s second consecutive honor.

This annual guide highlights service providers, infrastructure providers, and master agents whose communications offerings help partners navigate towards success in today’s converged marketplace.

“These companies feature some of the industry’s leading telecom, cloud, and connectivity portfolios, along with outstanding marketing and sales assistance that enables solution providers to build lucrative, recurring revenue services,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company.

Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Star2Star adds, “We are thrilled to be honored in this guide for the second year in a row. Our channel remains the lifeforce of our business, and these valuable partnerships have allowed us to expand our footprint into global territories.”

In the last 12 months, Star2Star has unveiled numerous innovative solutions that have won awards. In the second half of 2017, Star2Star plans to release additional unrivaled technologies that will continue to enhance Partner and company growth.

About Star2Star

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management.

Star2Star’s award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star’s Hybrid architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider Star2Star’s Hosted solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 six times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, as well as in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.

Star2Star is a registered trademark of Star2Star Communications, LLC.