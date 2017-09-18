Star2Star’s Michelle Accardi Named 2017 Top Midmarket IT Executive

SARASOTA, FL–(Marketwired – September 18, 2017) – Star2Star Communications, the World’s Most Complete Cloud Communications Solution with options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, announced today that Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer, has been named to The Channel Company’s Top Midmarket IT Executives list. This annual list highlights solution provider executives who demonstrate an exceptionally strong commitment to the midmarket.

Robert C. DeMarzo, Senior Vice President of Event Content and Strategy at The Channel Company said, “The Channel Company and Midsize Enterprise Summit are proud to recognize these individuals and the companies they represent for their remarkable efforts to meet the unique IT needs of this fast-growing industry.”

“Michelle’s dedication to this vital marketplace only represents one of her strong leadership qualities,” said Norman Worthington, Star2Star’s CEO. “For the past four years, I have watched Michelle elevate the level of support that we provide to our partners and customers, and her example continues to echo throughout our entire workforce.”

Prior to joining Star2Star in 2013, Accardi oversaw digital marketing efforts at CA Technologies where she increased the company’s digital and social footprint substantially. In her book, Agile Marketing, Accardi shared her insights on how to amplify marketing efforts in today’s fluid marketplace.

Accardi has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards this year, including CRN’s 2017 Power 100 List.

