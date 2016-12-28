Starrex updates previous disclosure on restatements and refilings

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 28, 2016) - Starrex International Ltd. (“Starrex” or the “Company“) (CSE:STX) filed on Tuesday, November 24, 2016, restated interim financial statements and a revised management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A“) for each of the 2015 second and third quarters ended June 30 and September 30, 2015 and the 2016 second quarter ended June 30, 2016, together with restated audited annual financial statements and a revised MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2015. Due to clerical errors discovered in the MD&As, the Company filed on November 30, 2016, corrected MD&As for each of the 2015 second and third quarters ended June 30 and September 30, 2015 and the 2016 second and third quarters ended June 30 and September 30, 2016, all of which can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s profile.

Following the above-noted filings, the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC“) identified additional errors in the MD&As. As Starrex is in discussions with staff of the OSC regarding any comments which such staff may have regarding the re-filings made to date, on December 2, 2016, the Company filed with the OSC a new application for a management cease trade order (“MCTO“) prohibiting the Company’s current Chief Executive Officer from trading, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Starrex until two full business days following the receipt by the OSC of all filings that the Company is required to make under Ontario securities law or other order of the Director of the OSC.

The Company anticipates filing revised interim financial statements and MD&As within the next short while. Once the re-filings are completed, the Company will have completed all of its anticipated restatements and re-filings.

