StartMonday and Indeed Join Forces to Enhance Job Recruiting Efficiency

New Partnership Empowers Employers to Reach More Qualified Candidates

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smart recruitment technology firm StartMonday Technology Corp. (CSE: JOB) (OTC: STMDF) (FRANKFURT: JOB) (the “Company” or “StartMonday”) today announced a strategic partnership with Indeed , the world’s number one job site.

StartMonday and Indeed have partnered to allow candidates to apply to open jobs directly on Indeed.com via an Indeed Apply integration. This partnership will benefit job applicants and employers by streamlining the job application process, ultimately leading to more applicants and enhanced recruiting efficiency.

Indeed Apply is fully mobile optimized to allow for applications from any device. Employers who accept mobile applications receive two times as many quality applicants and 70 percent of Indeed job search traffic comes directly from mobile devices. In addition, employers using an integrated applicant tracking system saw a 67 percent decrease in cost per qualified applicant from Indeed.

“Extending our partnership with Indeed is a win for applicants and employers,” commented StartMonday’s CEO, Ray Gibson. “Together, we continue to improve how job seekers apply to jobs by minimizing clicks and optimizing experiences for mobile users. A streamlined candidate experience means more qualified candidates for employers without compromising compliance.”

About StartMonday (CSE: JOB) (XFRA: JOB) (OTC: STMDF)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMonday’s video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first – making the process much more efficient. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation and is further developing its technology with an open blockchain solution for verifiable career histories called Bizzy (formerly Careerchain). For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.

