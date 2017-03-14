StartMonday Builds Momentum in Europe with New Apps, Clients and Relationships

AMSTERDAM, NL–(Marketwired – Mar 14, 2017) – Smart technology recruitment firm StartMonday Technology Corp. (CSE: JOB) (FRANKFURT: JOB) (the “Company” or “StartMonday“) is enjoying ongoing momentum in the European HR marketplace with the launch of a new mobile app and growing client list.

The Company has achieved a significant milestone with the release of an exciting new product category. StartMonday has just gone live with its IHG co-branded mobile app now available in both the Apple and Google Play stores. IHG now lists their franchise hotel jobs across Europe with StartMonday’s unique candidate experience that collects 15-second videos from hotel job applicants.

In addition to the growing number of franchise hotels kicked off by Atlas Hotels’ 47 locations last month, StartMonday is very pleased to report it has recently signed up more hotel groups representing an additional thirty (30) locations including Nine Group (12 locations), the Holiday Inn City Centre in Munich, the Crowne Plaza hotel in Brugge, and also the luxurious Intercontinental London – The O2. All of these notable properties will be on-boarding in what is an increasingly productive and busy month of March.

To further maximize awareness and build its client base, StartMonday will present at IHG’s European bi-annual conference in Berlin on March 28-29th to meet with hotel owners and general managers from across the continent. The Company intends to leverage its initial momentum and hopes to entice the majority of IHG brand hotels to actively engage with the platform in order to pave the way for product rollout to additional IHG properties worldwide.

StartMonday Co-Founder and CEO Ray Gibson notes, “The momentum is building and the excitement for us is palpable. Everyone from sales to operations is working hard to propel our business to the next level. Our customer base is enthusiastic and growing, our technology is achieving new levels of sophistication, and our stakeholders are seeing ongoing and increasingly positive results. I’m really proud of what we have achieved in such a short time, and thank everyone for their commitment to what is clearly becoming an increasingly important tool for the HR industry.”

About StartMonday (CSE: JOB) (XFRA: JOB)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMonday’s video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first — making the process much more efficient. StartMonday is focused on becoming recognized as an innovative and trusted brand for job recruitment. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation. The mission is to make recruiting, and work itself, an amazing experience for everyone. For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.

