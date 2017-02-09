StartMonday Launches into Industrial Sector with HR Team at Baxi Heating UK

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS–(Marketwired – Feb 9, 2017) – Smart technology recruitment firm StartMonday Technology Corp. (CSE: JOB) (FRANKFURT: JOB) (XETRA: JOB) (the “Company” or “StartMonday“) today announced it has been engaged by Baxi Heating UK Ltd. to introduce its mobile application and 15-second video platform solution as part of Baxi Heating’s 2017 graduate programme.

Baxi Heating has a portfolio of some of the best known high efficiency heating and hot water brands in the UK and Ireland. Each year, Baxi Heating looks to bring on board new talent and Sarah Bailey, HR Director at Baxi Heating UK and Ireland, recently met with StartMonday on February 1st when the Company presented an overview of its innovative job hiring solution at the HRD Summit, an event considered the most senior gathering of HR Directors in Europe.

The challenge for the Baxi Heating HR team stems from their desire to stand out from the crowd and attract the very best 2017 graduate candidates. StartMonday was invited to meet with the team on February 6th and upon discussing the challenges, the concept of offering candidates the opportunity to showcase their personality, motivation, and creativity through 15-second video presentations proved highly appealing and resulted in a rapid decision to use the StartMonday platform for their upcoming hiring campaign.

StartMonday co-founder and CEO, Ray Gibson notes, “The team at Baxi Heating are looking to bring several high-calibre graduates into their business this year. We are extremely grateful to aid that process, and expect it will be as much fun and exciting as it will be fruitful to their goals. I want to thank our newly expanded sales team who were instrumental in securing this agreement. It’s a testament to their enthusiasm and dedication and complements our recent successes in the hospitality sector. We look forward to moving ahead and showing the suitability and demonstrable power of our solution to HR teams across a growing number of commercial sectors. We continue to deliver consistent results with extremely positive approval ratings and we really want to thank the folks at Baxi Heating for introducing us to their significant industry audience.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Ray Gibson”

CEO & Director

About Baxi Heating UK Ltd.

Baxi Heating has a portfolio of some the UK and Ireland’s most well-known high efficiency heating and hot water brands and provides integrated solutions for domestic and commercial heating and hot water including boilers, electric water heating, solar thermal, combined heat and power, controls and digital applications. Baxi Heating is part of BDR Thermea, a world-leading manufacturer and distributor of sustainable and smart climate and sanitary hot water solutions and services. BDR Thermea operates in more than 70 countries worldwide, employing around 6,000 people. Find out more at www.baxiheating.co.uk.

About StartMonday (CSE: JOB) (XETRA: JOB)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMonday’s video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first — making the process much more efficient. StartMonday is focused on becoming recognized as an innovative and trusted brand for job recruitment. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation. The mission is to make recruiting, and work itself, an amazing experience for everyone. For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the completion of the listing of the Company’s shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward- looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.