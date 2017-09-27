Stealth Mark Engages Medical Industry Veteran Andrew Stewart

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL–(Marketwired – Sep 27, 2017) – Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCQB: WCUI) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, StealthCo, Inc., dba Stealth Mark, has contractually engaged with Andrew Stewart of Stewart Consulting LLC. A veteran of over 40 years in the medical device and healthcare industry, Stewart will join Stealth Mark as a consultant to assist in the introduction of Stealth Mark® technology to key players within the industry.

Mr. Stewart’s vast experience includes 30 years of senior management and leadership with Johnson & Johnson, Inc. He served in product/brand marketing, sales management, new business development, and strategic planning. He also served on the management board as a Vice President of Sales and Marketing for three divisions including Codman, Johnson & Johnson Professional and Ethicon.

Having worked for medical device startups for the past ten years, including the successful exit of EyeTect, Inc. where he served as CEO, Stewart brings a vast offering of experience and network abilities to Stealth Mark.

“Having seen first-hand the threat of compromised products entering doctor’s offices, hospitals, and surgical rooms, I am delighted to support the exciting work of Stealth Mark in bringing anti-counterfeit technology to medical supply companies around the world,” stated Stewart. CEO of Stealth Mark, Rick Howard echoed the sentiment, “We could not be more excited to have Mr. Stewart join our team. The medical industry is one where we feel that our intelligent microparticle technologies, Stealth Marks®, and our anti-counterfeiting intelligence reporting system, ActiveDuty™ can have a significant impact. We look forward to immediately moving forward with the possibilities that his expertise opens for us.”

Mr. Stewart is also currently serving as CEO of Autism Diagnostic Technologies, Inc. and Medeject, Inc. Autism Diagnostic Technologies, Inc. has developed a method of mapping brains using current technologies combined with a unique invention to compare normal brains to autistic, dyslexic, and Alzheimer’s affected brain. Medeject, Inc. is focused on the immunology market for allergy.

Mr. Stewart is a graduate from Kenyon College with a double major in political science and economics with graduate studies undertaken at University of Dayton and Harvard Business School.

About Wellness Center USA, Inc.

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (www.wellnesscenterusa.com) is a hybrid healthcare company that combines best in class technologies, software, devices, providers, protocols, goods, and services. It was created to address important healthcare and wellness needs via breakthrough solutions, all centered around the “well-being of the body and mind”. Wellness Center USA, Inc. is the parent company of two businesses reporting consolidated: Stealth Mark and Psoria-Shield.

Safe Harbor Statement:

