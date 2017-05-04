Steel Industry Champion Is Title Sponsor of Texas Auto Writers Association’s Texas Auto Roundup and Texas Truck Rodeo

AUSTIN, TX–(Marketwired – May 03, 2017) – The Steel Market Development Institute (SMDI), a business unit of the American Iron and Steel Institute, is now in the fourth year of support of Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) and will double its presence in Texas as the title sponsor of the 2017 TAWA Auto Roundup and the Texas Truck Rodeo.

“We are thankful for SMDI’s continued support and increased commitment to our organization and look forward to welcoming them at the Roundup,” said Nic Phillips, TAWA president. “With strong partnerships with organizations like SMDI, we are better able to serve our members with enhanced programs and more educational sessions during our events.”

“Texas is a huge market for trucks, SUVs and passenger vehicles and there’s no better venue than the TAWA events to demonstrate how advanced high-strength steels are accelerating innovation in the automotive industry by providing unmatched performance, value and sustainability for both OEMs and consumers,” said Jody Hall, vice president of the automotive market for SMDI. “The competition at both the Roundup and the Rodeo are some of the best opportunities in the country to showcase all steel has to offer.”

The annual Texas Auto Roundup will be held May 6 – 8 in Austin at the Circuit of The Americas, the first purpose-built Formula 1™ racing facility in the United States. This is the first time the event will be held at this iconic racing venue. During the Roundup, journalists will be able to spend a full day on the track to evaluate the latest vehicles in categories ranging from luxury, performance, utility and green.

For the fourth year in a row, SMDI will also return as title sponsor of the 2017 Texas Truck Rodeo, an annual event bringing journalists from throughout Texas and the U.S. to evaluate the nation’s top trucks and SUVs. Writers recognize excellence in several categories, including selecting the year’s coveted “Truck of Texas.” The Texas Truck Rodeo will be held Oct. 15 – 17 at the Longhorn River Ranch in Dripping Springs, Texas.

For more than two decades, TAWA has promoted professionalism and quality in automotive journalism. TAWA produces two annual events that have gained national traction: the Texas Truck Rodeo and the Texas Auto Roundup at Texas Motor Speedway. Both events give TAWA’s journalists the opportunity to evaluate vehicles back-to-back on the street, track or off-road. Manufacturers and dealerships promote the award winners and the “Truck of Texas” is touted in national television commercials, including appearing in previous Super Bowl commercials.

TAWA awards scholarships to Texas college and university students with a journalism major each year. The nonprofit’s annual Excellence in Craft Competition also recognizes exceptional coverage of the automotive industry by its members annually.

AISI serves as the voice of the North American steel industry in the public policy arena and advances the case for steel in the marketplace as the preferred material of choice. AISI also plays a lead role in the development and application of new steels and steelmaking technology. AISI is comprised of 19 member companies, including integrated and electric furnace steelmakers, and approximately 125 associate members who are suppliers to or customers of the steel industry.

SMDI increases and defends the use of steel by developing innovative materials, applications and value-added solutions for customers in the automotive, construction and packaging markets. SMDI automotive investors include: AK Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal and Nucor Corporation. For more information on SMDI, visit www.autosteel.org or follow @DriveUsingSteel on Twitter.