Steel Tariffs Delayed

CBJ – American President Donald Trump has postponed the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, the European Union and Mexico until June 1, and has reached agreements for permanent exemptions for Argentina, Australia and Brazil.

The decisions came just hours before temporary exemptions from the tariffs on these countries were set to expire.

Trump imposed a 25% tariff on steel imports and a 10% tariff on aluminum in March, but granted temporary exemptions to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the EU, Australia and Argentina. He also has granted a permanent exemption on steel tariffs to South Korea.

