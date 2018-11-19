Stella-Jones Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

CBJ Newsmakers

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Karen Laflamme to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Laflamme is Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Retail, of Ivanhoé Cambridge, an investor and developer of superior quality real estate properties, projects and companies around the world. She joined Ivanhoé in 2012, where she has served in various roles, including, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Management & Institutional Affairs, where she was responsible for investor relations, internal audit and integrated risk management. She currently also serves as Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of Otéra Capital, the real estate financing subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

Ms. Laflamme holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (BBA) from HEC Montréal and has been a member of the Quebec CPA Order since 1986 (CA). She holds the designation of Certified Corporate Director and was named Fellow of the Quebec Order of Chartered Professional Accountants (FCPA) in 2012.

“We are delighted to welcome Karen to the Stella-Jones Board of Directors”, said Katherine A. Lehman, Chair of the Board. “She is an accomplished executive who brings a wealth of experience to our Board. I am confident that she will make a positive contribution and we look forward to working with her”.

Ms. Laflamme’s appointment is effective December 1, 2018 and will bring the total number of Board members to nine.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and the continent’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management’s best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for the Company’s products and services, the impact of price pressures exerted by competitors, the ability of the Company to raise the capital required for acquisitions, and general market trends or economic changes. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.

Source: Stella-Jones Inc. Contacts: Éric Vachon, CPA, CA Pierre Boucher, CPA, CMA Senior Vice-President and Jennifer McCaughey, CFA Chief Financial Officer MaisonBrison Communications Tel.: (514) 940-3903 Tel.: (514) 731-0000 evachon@stella-jones.com pierre@maisonbrison.com jennifer@maisonbrison.com