Stella-Jones Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10.0%

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – March 17, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ) is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, representing an increase of 10.0% over the previous quarterly dividend, has been declared on the outstanding common shares of the Corporation, payable on April 28, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2017. This dividend is designated to be an eligible dividend.