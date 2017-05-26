STEP Energy Services Ltd. Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors

Friday, May 26, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
CALGARY, Alberta, May 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STEP Energy Services Ltd. (the “Company” or “STEP”) (TSX:STEP) is pleased to announce that each of the seven nominees proposed as a director at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 25, 2017, were elected as directors.  Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.

Name of Nominee     Votes For (Percentage) 
Regan Davis   46,641,240 (100.0%)
Douglas Freel   46,641,240 (100.0%)
Jeremy Gackle   46,641,240 (100.0%)
Donna Garbutt   46,641,240 (100.0%)
James Harbilas   46,641,240 (100.0%)
Michael Kelly   46,641,240 (100.0%)
Jason Skehar   46,641,240 (100.0%)
     

About the Company

STEP is a technically focused oilfield service company with its corporate headquarters located in Calgary, Alberta, and has coiled tubing and fracturing operations spanning across Western Canada, along with coiled tubing operations in Texas. STEP’s common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “STEP”. For more information about STEP, please visit our website at www.stepenergyservices.com.

CONTACT: For more information please contact:

Regan Davis
President & Chief Executive Officer
(403) 457‐1772
