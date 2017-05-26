STEP Energy Services Ltd. Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STEP Energy Services Ltd. (the “Company” or “STEP”) (TSX:STEP) is pleased to announce that each of the seven nominees proposed as a director at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 25, 2017, were elected as directors. Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For (Percentage) Regan Davis 46,641,240 (100.0%) Douglas Freel 46,641,240 (100.0%) Jeremy Gackle 46,641,240 (100.0%) Donna Garbutt 46,641,240 (100.0%) James Harbilas 46,641,240 (100.0%) Michael Kelly 46,641,240 (100.0%) Jason Skehar 46,641,240 (100.0%)

About the Company

STEP is a technically focused oilfield service company with its corporate headquarters located in Calgary, Alberta, and has coiled tubing and fracturing operations spanning across Western Canada, along with coiled tubing operations in Texas. STEP’s common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “STEP”. For more information about STEP, please visit our website at www.stepenergyservices.com.

