Steppe Gold Ltd: Company Update

BOARD APPOINTMENT

TORONTO, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Steppe Gold Limited (TSX:STGO) (the “Company or Steppe Gold”) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lewis Marks to the Company’s Board as a Director.

Mr. Marks has lived and worked in Asia for 37 years with a residence and business operations in Mongolia for most of the last 18 years. Mr. Marks currently serves as a Director of CWT Mongolia, importing diesel into Mongolia from Russia; is a shareholder of Bayandari LLC, a Mongolian agriculture company focused on wheat production from approximately 24,000 hectares outside of Ulaanbaatar; and is a Director of Tsast Impex LLC, the second largest construction company in Mongolia.

Mr. Marks also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of the LIM Japan Fund, a role he’s had since 2002.

From 1980 to 1993 he was with Marc Rich & Co. AG (purchased by Glencore International AG in 1993) and remained with Glencore International AG from 1993 to 2000, where part of his responsibilities included selling Mongolian copper into China. Prior to that, from 1997 until 1980, he practiced law at Yanagida & Nomura in Tokyo, Japan (formerly Yanagida & Sakuragi).

Mr. Marks earned his Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service at the School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. and his Juris Doctor from the School of Law, State University of New York at Buffalo.

The Company is fortunate to be able to add someone of Mr. Marks’ experience and expertise and it is expected that Mr. Marks will be of great assistance in the successful development of the Company’s ATO project.

ABOUT STEPPE GOLD

Steppe Gold is a precious metals exploration and development company with an aggressive growth strategy to build Steppe into the premier precious metals company in Mongolia. The Company owns the advanced staged Altan Tsaagan Ovoo (ATO) gold project, where first gold production is targeted for late 2018, and the exciting Uudam Khundii (UK) gold exploration project. Mongolia is open for business, pro mining development and one of the last great frontiers where giant mineral deposits can be found and developed.

