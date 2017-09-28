StereoVision Lands MULTICOM Worldwide Distribution Contract For Their 11 Feature Film Library Through the Pacific Titles Archives Deal

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Sep 28, 2017) – StereoVision Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada company, announced that they’ve received a worldwide distribution contract from MULTICOM http://www.multicom.tv/ for their library of 11 feature films in the Pacific Titles Archives deal. http://www.pacifictitlearchives.com/

“We’ve put together a very favorable distribution deal with MULTICOM for our 11 film library,” said StereoVision’s CEO Jack Honour. “It’s a zero cost to us earnings sharing deal so when anyone makes money, everyone makes money. And it covers all forms of media so after being digitized these films can be for sale everywhere from digital downloads and DVD’s on Amazon.com and youtube.com to cable and PPV TV. The agreement calls for the rights of all 11 films to revert to StereoVision in five years so once digitized these films are evergreen for the Company. With Apple recently spending a billion dollars buying content, and Netflix having spent almost seven billion dollars on content so far, digital content libraries of all kinds continue to gain value.”

“We acquired these 11 films from our majority owned family entertainment subsidiary, Inspirational Vision Media (IVM), for five million restricted shares of StereoVision’s publicly traded stock which had a market value of $250k at the time of the transaction, and we expect these five million restricted shares to remain as an asset on IVM’s balance sheet,” Honour added. “These 11 films cost approximately $28mil to produce and we have an outside Industry expert valuation of $1,810,000 for six of the films so to date, the Company has done very well with this acquisition. The list of the 11 films in this library can be viewed at http://stereovision.com/information.php.”

