StickerYou celebrates their 250,000th customer worldwide

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – July 19, 2017) – The retail industry has seen a recent decline in brick & mortar sales, while consumer demand for accessibility and personalization increases. StickerYou, an e-commerce pioneer & Canadian custom sticker manufacturer, shows tremendous growth and most recently, celebrated their 250,000th customer worldwide.

Over the past 8 years, StickerYou has made significant investments in its digital and manufacturing automation technologies, that allow customers to order online custom stickers in any quantities, shapes and sizes. Due to their proprietary technology and innovative new products, the company has become one of the most cost effective manufacturers of stickers, labels and decals from the heart of Canada’s largest city — Toronto.

“It has been an unbelievable ride since the launch of the company. We launched when e-commerce represented only 4% of all US retail sales, and custom goods were in their infancy for online ordering. However, the retail landscape has changed the last 7 years and our investments in web to print software and advanced manufacturing has fueled our ability to innovate incredible products people can buy in as little as one,” said Andrew Witkin, StickerYou’s founder and CEO.

StickerYou first became famous for their award winning ability to enable businesses to order as little as one die-cut sticker page for under $10. This year, StickerYou made the impossible happen, and now customers can buy as little as one custom sticker for $4.99 including free shipping. As businesses and consumers continue to have greater value placed on custom goods throughout this summer, StickerYou will be celebrating with special offers of free custom stickers, for more information visit their website at stickeryou.com.

About: StickerYou is an innovative e-commerce print company that creates custom die-cut stickers, labels, decals, temporary tattoos and other ‘sticky products’. This empowers businesses and consumers to make their marketing, packaging, decor or personal expression much better. Customers can upload their own images or use the website’s graphic tools to create professional-grade custom sticky products. The technology enables products to be ordered however the user wants them — in any size, shape, quantity, and for any surface. The company proudly manufactures locally at StickerYou’s printing facility in Toronto, ON, Canada and ships worldwide.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/18/11G142866/Images/StickerYou_DieCutSingles-649a68bd0df9b13eacbe6dc86daa3173.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/18/11G142866/Images/StickerYou_CustomStickerPages-24053b5cba2cbca1be29944ff5f6451a.jpg