Stinger Introduces New RoadKill Ultimate Line of Damping Material, Allowing for More Efficient Installations with Less Audible Distractions

CLEARWATER, FL–(Marketwired – February 28, 2017) – Today, Stinger, manufacturer of car audio accessories, launched its new line of noise and vibration damping material: RoadKill Ultimate. The two skus, RKU8 and RKU36, combine the benefits of Stinger’s line of Expert aluminum/butyl material and Overkill acoustic foam to create the ultimate road noise killer. Improving the performance of high power audio installs, the combination of these two products will more than double noise cancelling results than when used on their own.

John Catalano, product manager explains, “The creation of RoadKill Ultimate came from extensive field research — we met with the best audio installers in the country, observed them, and their installs. We learned that there was a great opportunity in our line to develop a product that not only takes noise damping to the next level, but also allows for speedier installations since we’re combining two different materials into one application.”

With the RKU8 and RKU36, Stinger removes a step that many audio installers are currently taking — applying two different materials on top of each other for added insulation and noise damping. Not only are audio builds sounding better, but they’re also being completed more efficiently with outstanding audio definition. RoadKill Ultimate is the best solution to reduce a massive amount of unwanted resonating noise including but not limited to: panel vibrations, road noise, exhaust, engine noise & vibration-all of which degrade audio quality. Having a build designed and installed with RoadKill Ultimate allows the audio system to sound even louder and with more clarity and definition.

RKU8 and RKU36 are now available with suggested retail prices of $99.99 and $399.99, respectively.

For almost 30 years, Stinger has been offering the best car audio accessories to dealers around the world. We pride ourselves on premium interconnects, wiring kits, superior power support, sound damping material, high performance batteries and other components that take custom audio builds to the next level. Stinger sets the bar for premium sound performance and is the go-to brand for car audio enthusiasts, competitors, and car tuners across the globe. Stinger brings you quality sound, no matter where the road takes you.

About AAMP Global

Stinger is a Power Brand of AAMP Global. Established in 1987, owned by Audax Private Equity, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, AAMP Global restlessly pursues innovative ways to enhance what moves you. Global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles; developing safety solutions under EchoMaster, smartphone connectivity under iSimple, rear and front seat infotainment under Rosen, high power audio enhancement under Stinger and Phoenix Gold, and OEM integration solutions under Autoleads and PAC. AAMP enables you to define your drive, one vehicle at a time, anywhere in the world.

