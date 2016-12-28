Wednesday, December 28, 2016Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Stone Investment Group Limited Reports Annual Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 28, 2016) – Stone Investment Group Limited (“SIG”) released its audited financial results for the year ended September 30, 2016.

The full financial statements for the year, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis, are available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

About Stone Investment Group Limited

Stone Investment Group Limited is an independent wealth management company. Stone Investment Group Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited, structures and manages high quality investment products for Canadian investors.

Stone Investment Group Limited
Jason Stone
Investor Relations
416 867 2536 or 800 336 9528
[email protected]
www.stoneco.com
