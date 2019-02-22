Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Stone Investment Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results Stone Investment Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedCenterra Gold Records $108 Million Net Earnings and Generates $217 Million Cash from Operations and Exceeds 2018 Consolidated Gold Production and Cost GuidanceCenterra Gold 2018 Year-End Statement of Mineral Reserves and Resources and Fourth Quarter Exploration UpdateFour Royalton Luxury Resorts Earn 2019 Hotels.com “Loved by Guests” Award