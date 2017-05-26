Stone Investment Group Limited Reports Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) - Stone Investment Group Limited released its unaudited financial results yesterday for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The full interim financial statements for the period, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis, are available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

About Stone Investment Group Limited

Stone Investment Group Limited is an independent wealth management company. Stone Investment Group Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited, structures and manages high quality investment products for Canadian investors.