Stone Investment Group Limited Reports Second Quarter Results
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) - Stone Investment Group Limited released its unaudited financial results yesterday for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.
The full interim financial statements for the period, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis, are available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.
About Stone Investment Group Limited
Stone Investment Group Limited is an independent wealth management company. Stone Investment Group Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited, structures and manages high quality investment products for Canadian investors.
Stone Investment Group Limited
Jason Stone
Investor Relations
416 867 2536 or 800 336 9528
[email protected]
www.stoneco.com
