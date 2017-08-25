Stone Investment Group Limited Reports Third Quarter Results

Friday, August 25, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stone Investment Group Limited released its unaudited financial results yesterday for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

The full interim financial statements for the period, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis, are available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com

About Stone Investment Group Limited
Stone Investment Group Limited is an independent wealth management company.  Stone Investment Group Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited, structures and manages high quality investment products for Canadian investors.

CONTACT: For more information:
Stone Investment Group Limited
Jason Stone
Investor Relations
T 416 867 2536  T 800 336 9528
E jasons@stoneco.com  www.stoneco.com
