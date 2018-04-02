StorageVault Enters Into Agreements to Acquire Three Self Storage Stores in Ontario for $68.7 Million

TORONTO, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (TSX-V:SVI) has entered into three separate agreements to acquire three stores in Ontario from three vendor groups (collectively the “Vendors”) for an aggregate purchase price of $68,700,000, subject to customary adjustments (the “Acquisitions”). Each of the Acquisitions is an arm’s length transaction. It is anticipated that the closing of each of the Acquisitions will occur on or before May 31, 2018. The Acquisitions will result in StorageVault owning 27 stores (58 when including managed stores) in the Ontario market and 93 stores (151 when including managed stores) across Canada.

Purchase Price and Payment

The aggregate purchase price for the Acquisitions is $68,700,000, subject to adjustments, and is payable by the issuance of an aggregate of $12,000,000 of StorageVault common shares to certain of the Vendors based on the 10 day VWAP three days prior to closing, with the remainder of the aggregate purchase price being paid with funds on hand and first mortgage financing.

Conditions Precedent to the Acquisitions

The obligations of StorageVault to complete the Acquisitions are subject to initial conditions including, but not limited to: satisfactory due diligence; satisfactory Environmental Site Assessment Reports; and formal StorageVault acquisition committee and board of directors approval. The obligations of both StorageVault and the Vendors to complete the closing of the Acquisitions are subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

Other Information

There can be no assurance that the Acquisitions will be completed as proposed or at all. The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisitions and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

