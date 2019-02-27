Wednesday, February 27, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | StorageVault Reports Fiscal 2018 Annual Results; Highlighting Significant Growth in NOI and FFO; $172 Million in Acquisitions; Provides 2019 Outlook

StorageVault Reports Fiscal 2018 Annual Results; Highlighting Significant Growth in NOI and FFO; $172 Million in Acquisitions; Provides 2019 Outlook

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
StorageVault Reports Fiscal 2018 Annual Results; Highlighting Significant Growth in NOI and FFO; $172 Million in Acquisitions; Provides 2019 Outlook
Northview Apartment REIT Announces Q4 and 2018 Financial Results, Including Same Door NOI Growth of 4.5%, Fair Value Gain of $167 Million and Improved Leverage