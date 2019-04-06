Home | Business News | Financial News | StorageVault to Acquire 3 Storage Assets and an Information and Records Management Business for $32.5 Million StorageVault to Acquire 3 Storage Assets and an Information and Records Management Business for $32.5 Million CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedStorageVault to Acquire 3 Storage Assets and an Information and Records Management Business for $32.5 MillionStorageVault to Acquire 3 Storage Assets and an Information and Records Management Business for $32.5 MillionRavenQuest Secures Health Canada Cultivation License at Edmonton Facility