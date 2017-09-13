Storm damage becoming clear, Interstate Restoration responds

FT. WORTH, TX–(Marketwired – Sep 13, 2017) – While positioning people throughout hurricane-afflicted portions of the U.S. in recent days, Interstate Restoration acknowledged that the recovery will be a massive undertaking, but the Ft. Worth-based company is up for the challenge.

Interstate Restoration is one of the nation’s leading disaster recovery companies for businesses, and CEO Stacy Mazur said he is confident that his company will be able to respond adequately to customer demand.

“It will be a long recovery, but there are things that we can do to help clients get back to normal operations sooner than they otherwise might,” said Mazur. “People just have to be patient. There are no miracles, just hard work.”

As of late Tuesday, two days after Hurricane Irma reached the U.S. as a Category 4 storm, Interstate Restoration had made plans to begin responding to nearly 200 new projects, from Florida to South Carolina and Georgia. Interstate is still trying to get into the Florida Keys, the area perhaps hit hardest by Irma.

Interstate had 90 employees stationed in Florida prior to the storm, with another 60 new hires ready to join the effort as soon as lodging can be arranged.

“Our workers are facing some of the same challenges that are plaguing all Florida residents,” Mazur said. “Those challenges include lodging, power outages, and scarcity of fuel. Fortunately, we have experience dealing with this kind of situation, so we know we will get through it.”

The 150 employees will be joined by an additional 500 subcontractors in the southeast U.S., Mazur said. Interstate is also working on the island of St. Thomas, which also received the brunt of Hurricane Irma.

This is the first time in recorded history that the U.S. has had two Category 4 Atlantic storms reach the mainland in the same season, and Interstate Restoration has 150 responders in Texas, with another 100 on the way.

“We will just keep adding resources as needed, until we get the job done,” Mazur said. “We want to be able to say we helped bring these areas back to a situation that is even better than what they had before the storms.”

