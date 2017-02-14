Strad Energy Services Ltd. 2016 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Results – Conference Call

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Feb. 14, 2017) -

Strad Energy Services Ltd. (“Strad” or the “Company”) (TSX:SDY) will release its 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 after market close. A conference call and webcast is scheduled on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. MT to review these results. The call will be hosted by Andy Pernal, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2017 Time: 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) Dial-in: 1-844-388-0561 Conf. ID: 47794254 Webcast: www.stradenergy.com

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and enter Conf. ID 47794254. The replay will expire on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About Strad Energy Services Ltd.

Strad is a North American energy services company that provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas and energy infrastructure sectors. Strad focuses on providing complete customer solutions in Canada and the United States.

Strad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Strad is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “SDY”.

