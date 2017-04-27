Strad Energy Services Ltd. 2017 First Quarter – Conference Call

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) -

Strad Energy Services Ltd. (“Strad” or the “Company”) (TSX:SDY) will release its 2017 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 after market close. A conference call and webcast is scheduled on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. MT to review these results. The call will be hosted by Andy Pernal, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2017 Time: 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) Dial-in: 1-844-388-0561 Conf. ID: 93452009 Webcast: http://www.stradenergy.com/

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and enter Conf. ID 93452009. The replay will expire on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About Strad Energy Services Ltd.

Strad is a North American energy services company that provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas and energy infrastructure sectors. Strad focuses on providing complete customer solutions in Canada and the United States.

Strad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Strad is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “SDY”.

