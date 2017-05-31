Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) –

Strad Energy Services Ltd. (“Strad” or the “Company“) (TSX:SDY) announces the voting results in respect of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 31, 2017 (the “Meeting“). Each of the matters voted on at the Meeting is outlined in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular – Proxy Statement dated April 21, 2017 (the “Information Circular“), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Strad shareholders have duly elected all of the director nominees proposed by management in the Information Circular. The detailed voting results from the Meeting in respect of the election of directors is set forth below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Robert J.A. Grandfield 99.60%

(39,369,263) 0.40%

(159,928) Andrew R.C. Pernal 99.60%

(39,369,263) 0.41%

(159,928) Jack H. Nodwell 99.59%

(39,367,663) 0.41%

(161,528) Craig F. Hruska 99.60%

(39,369,263) 0.40%

(159,928) Thomas M. Alford 99.58%

(39,361,601) 0.42%

(167,590) Lyle A. Wood 99.59%

(39,367,163) 0.41%

(162,028) Michael J. McNulty 99.59%

(39,368,663) 0.41%

(160,528)

Shareholders also voted in favour of the balance of the matters considered at the Meeting, namely, ordinary resolutions to fix the number of directors at seven, appoint the Corporation’s auditors and approve the granting of all unallocated options pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan for a further three year term in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Strad Energy Services Ltd.

Strad is a North American energy services company that provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas and energy infrastructure sectors. Strad focuses on providing complete customer solutions in Canada and the United States.

Strad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Strad is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “SDY”.