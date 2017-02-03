Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. declares monthly fund distributions
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Feb. 3, 2017) - Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (TSX: CDD.UN)(TSX:UTE.UN)(TSX:LVU.UN) announces monthly distributions payable on February 28, 2017 to unitholders of record on February 15, 2017, ex-dividend date of February 13, 2017 for the following funds:
|Fund Name
|Ticker
|Amount Per Unit
|Core Canadian Dividend Trust
|CDD.UN
|$0.03840
|Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund
|UTE.UN
|$0.06137
|Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund
|LVU.UN
|$0.04634
|Aaron Ho, Vice-President, Finance
|Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Investor Relations
416.681.3966
Toll free at 1.800.725.7172
www.strathbridge.com
416.681.3966
Toll free at 1.800.725.7172
www.strathbridge.com
Recommended