Friday, February 3, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. declares monthly fund distributions

Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. declares monthly fund distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Feb. 3, 2017) - Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (TSX: CDD.UN)(TSX:UTE.UN)(TSX:LVU.UN) announces monthly distributions payable on February 28, 2017 to unitholders of record on February 15, 2017, ex-dividend date of February 13, 2017 for the following funds:

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit
Core Canadian Dividend Trust CDD.UN $0.03840
Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund UTE.UN $0.06137
Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund LVU.UN $0.04634
Aaron Ho, Vice-President, Finance Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
http://www.strathbridge.com/
info@strathbridge.com
Investor Relations
416.681.3966
Toll free at 1.800.725.7172
www.strathbridge.com
Recommended
Global SuperTanker Sets World Record in its Fight Against Wildfires in Chile