Streetwise Reports Examines A’Production Ramp-Up That Is Progressing Strongly’ and Garners an Outperform Rating

On Sept. 21, Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX: PVG) (NYSE: PVG) announced that its 100%-owned Brucejack project’s ramp-up continues to advance, “targeting steady state production for the end of 2017.” The company says it expects to achieve positive working capital by the end of the quarter due to increased production and sale from doré and flotation concentrate.

Eric Zaunscherb, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity, noted in a Sept. 21 update that Pretium is “continuing to fire on all cylinders, as is apparent from the latest update in which the company announced production ramp-up is progressing strongly at the flagship Brucejack gold mine.”

BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Kaip echoed Canaccord’s sentiments in a Sept. 21 report, stating, “the ramp-up at Brucejack continues to progress well, with the mill running exclusively on stope ore, and an increase in production contributing to an expectation of positive working capital by the end of the quarter. Q3/17 production is expected in October, which we expect will be a highly anticipated update and catalyst for the company.”

